Social media users were outraged when Until Freedom’s BreonnaCon went down in Louisville over the weekend. Some users questioned the appropriateness of using Breonna Taylor’s likeliness to promote a star-studded event.

I refused to believe this is real, but it is pic.twitter.com/L6dSk6STkF — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 22, 2020

BreonnaCon???? Bre-B-Q?? REALLY?!?!?! What the fuck is this bullshit?!?! Breonna was killed by the state. This is not the space for some cookouts and sista girl get togethers nor is it a time and place for some weird performance of Black manhood. This is disgusting. #ADOS pic.twitter.com/SHjfHQEQZT — Vandal (@iamvandal617) August 22, 2020

They are seriously throwing breonnacon and having a "bre-b-q"??! I'm so disgusted. Worse yet, they're not listening to blm Louisville or the others that have asked them to change the name. Explain to me how beauty and money gets justice for Breonna pic.twitter.com/Hq5WyBrjb8 — CallMeKateAgain (@callmekateagain) August 22, 2020

The organization’s co-founder, Tamika Mallory, confirmed that the 26-year-old’s family was an integral part in planning the “Bre-B-Q” in an interview with The Root.

“There were no internal issues within Until Freedom about using the name,” said Mallory. “Especially not when Tamika Palmer (Breonna’s mother) and her family members and her family attorneys were here working with us when the concepts were developed.”

“When one of the younger organizers suggested ‘Bre-B-Q,’ her mom, with tears in her eyes looked at me and said Breonna would love Bre-B-Q, that would be really special,” Mallory added, mentioning that local organizers were involved in the planning.

“The work that UntilFreedom is doing has helped Breonna’s name to trend more than once, including yesterday,” Mallory explained. “Under normal circumstances, Black women fade from the media very easily when these types of situations happen.”

Mallory admitted that she is unsure if the event will lead to getting justice, but she said on of the purposes is to keep her name alive. “The more that there is attention on a case, at least the officials can’t sweep it under the rug, which is what was happening before we got here—because Breonna Taylor was killed in March,” said Mallory.