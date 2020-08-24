Bun B is loud and clear in his support of Megan Thee Stallion, while also having some words for Tory Lanez.

After Hot Girl Meg hit Instagram to detail what happened the night that Tory Lanez shot her, Bun B has processed the words and shared his opinion on Instagram.

“I tried to be impartial and cool about this, but fuck that man,” Bun B said. “Tory Lanez, and I don’t care if this go viral or none of that shit, I’m from Houston. If somebody would have done something to Megan in this city we would have rolled. Megan in L.A. by herself. It’s just her and T-Farris. She ain’t got her mama no more, her mama is gone. Her daddy is gone. Her grandmother is gone. All the people that loved and cared about her unconditionally, that cared about her and would have protected her, ain’t there. So as an OG in Houston I’m standing up.”

He would go on to detail that while he knows Tory that his actions were “some whore shit.”

“Yeah, I know Tory, I know his manager and all them, fuck all that though. Fuck all that. If the man on drugs, get him some goddamn rehab. If the man got mental health issues, get him some therapy. But you not gon’ sit here and shoot this girl and we not gon’ say nothing. That shit not real n***a shit. It’s not. Anytime a man hurts a woman, that’s obsession. That ain’t love. He had no reason to shoot this girl.”

You can hear it all below.