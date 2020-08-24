Billboard Bardi stays on top with “WAP.”

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion broke the internet a couple of weeks ago when they released their raunchy track. While the track was embraced by the majority, they received some backlash from haters. After all haters got hate. Despite the criticism, “WAP” debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Now it keeps its place on the Hot 100 throne for another week.

Cardi B earns her 3rd Hot 100 No. 1 after the success of “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It.” On the other hand, Megan Thee Stallions earns her 2nd No. 1 in less than 6 months following the success of “Savage.” It also becomes the first chart topping debut of the year to remain at No. 1 for multiple weeks. “WAP” is Cardi B’s first release of 2020, which means her album will soon follow.

.@iamcardib and @theestallion’s "WAP" is the first #1 debut of 2020 to remain at #1 on the Hot 100 in its second week. — chart data (@chartdata) August 24, 2020

The music video also featured a number of female rappers including Mulatto, Sukihana and Rubi Rose. The video also featured Kylie Jenner.

The Hot 100 top 3 rounds out with Drake and Lil Dirk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later, and Da Baby and Roddy Ricch’s “Rockstar.”