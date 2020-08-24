Mary Trump isn’t the only member of the Trump family who has publicly criticized Donald Trump.

Mary is preparing to release a tell-all book centered around her uncle titled, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World’s Most Dangerous Man. She interviewed her aunt, Maryanne Trump Barry, in 2018 and 2019 and released an excerpt of their 15-hour conversation to corroborate the claims made in her book.

“He was a brat,” the 83-year-old said of her brother claiming she’s the one who did his homework and “drove him around New York City to try to get him into college.”

Mary Trump and Barry both questioned the POTUS’s merit which he boasts about. “He went to Fordham for one year [actually two years] and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams,” Trump Barry said.

The President’s sister condemned “what they’re doing with kids at the border,” referencing his immigration policies that have separated thousands of families at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Barry said. “He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this.”

Maryanne claimed Donnie has been a narcissist most of his life and said he can’t be trusted. “Donald is out for Donald, period,” Trump Barry stated. “It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel.”