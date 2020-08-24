Kobe Bryant’s influence and legacy inspired millions around the world. Drake is amongst those million who Bryant impacted and had the pleasure of meeting him as well. Sunday, August 23rd would have been the lifetime Laker’s 42nd birthday. Drake took to Instagram to flex his immense Kobe Bryant sneaker collection. Bryant his daughter Gianna, and 7 other passengers passed in a helicopter crash on January 26 earlier this year.

Drake showing off his Kobe collection 👟 🐍



(via @Drake) pic.twitter.com/StVln6kDTw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 24, 2020

Kobe Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after a decorated 20 year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. The 5-time NBA champion and 18-time all-star played his last All-Star game in February 2016 in Toronto. The Raptor’s Global Ambassador, Drake, served as the NBA’s gracious host for the weekend. He even topped off the weekend with a photobomb in one of the most iconic photos in NBA history, while wearing his “Farewell Mamba” Jacket.

While many were upset at Drake’s photobomb, his jacket served as an optimizing aesthetic. One would think that the OVO CEO held onto the jacket, but he gifted it to close friend, Stephen Curry.

As expected, the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant will live on forever. In honor of Bryant’s 8/23 birthday and his jersey numbers 8 and 24, Nike coined “Mamba Week” in dedication to the fallen legend. On Sunday, they released an ad entitled “Better,” narrated by Kendrick Lamar. Nike also plans to unveil more Mamba sneakers throughout the week.