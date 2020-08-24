The insanely strange news just keeps coming. Apparently scientists have developed a plan to release over 750 million genetically modified mosquitoes into the Florida Keys in 2021 and 2022.

The plan has received final approval from local authorities. However, there has been objection by many local residents and a coalition of environmental advocacy groups. These individuals are livid because had already won state and federal approval.

Jaydee Hanson, who is the policy director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety, had an interesting quote on the matter. “With all the urgent crises facing our nation and the State of Florida — the Covid-19 pandemic, racial injustice, climate change — the administration has used tax dollars and government resources for a Jurassic Park experiment,”

“Now the Monroe County Mosquito Control District has given the final permission needed. What could possibly go wrong? We don’t know, because EPA unlawfully refused to seriously analyze environmental risks, now without further review of the risks, the experiment can proceed”, the director added.

The interesting aspect of this process is that the mosquito, named OX5034, has been altered to produce female offspring that die in the larval stage. This occurs well before hatching and growing large enough to bite and spread disease. Only the female mosquito bites for blood, which she needs to mature her eggs.

This without a doubt will have an affect on Americans as the summer winds down.