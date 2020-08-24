Jaheim has pretty much been missing from the mainstream media in recent years, but he recently expressed his support for Donald Trump.

“Trump has saved a lot of people, man. Face it, it is what it is. I don’t give a d*** who gon’ like it. Do your homework, cause I’m gonna post some more stuff. I’m gonna wake y’all up. If it wasn’t for Trump taking the stance he’s taken, you guys would’ve been done, finished, finito,” he said in a video while wearing a head wrap.

The “Just In Case” singer apologized for the “misinformation” that’s being spread about the POTUS in the lengthy caption. “I just wanna apologize to @realdonaldtrump for all the misinformation since he’s been in office we the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check.”

He took the time out to send love to Flint, Michigan where there’s an ongoing water crisis. “Flint, Michigan, you already know I’m with y’all man. Love y’all, and we gon’ heal that nation over there. Peace.”

Jaheim ended off his caption criticizing the Democrats. “We all allowed the Democrats to lie countless times but seeing is BELIEVING. You all are so far gone you can’t see maybe it’s the same water they been poisoning Flint with because we all followed wrong side for years it time to wakeup”