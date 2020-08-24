Jennifer Lopez posted a series of selfies to her Instagram account to announce the release of her upcoming beauty and skincare line.

“Sunset glow… #JLoBeauty coming soon,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress filed a trademark last December for JLo Beauty which will include cosmetics like eyeshadow, bronzer, highlighter and glossy lip color, which the Bronx native was wearing in her announcement post.

The filing lists more skincare items like moisturizers, cleansers, soaps, gels, lotions, serums, masks and both face and body creams.

The “I’m Real” singer announced that she was launching a skincare line back in 2018. “I will be coming out with a skincare line. I’ve been working on it for a long time because I don’t want to put [just] anything out,” she said during an appearance at The Wing Soho.

“I want [my line] to be something that encompasses all the things I’ve learned and all the secrets I have. And it doesn’t have anything to do with needles,” she explained, adding, “It’s going to be something that works. That’s what you can count on when my name is on something.”

Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to the beauty industry. Her Glow by Jennifer Lopez fragrance was on every aunty’s dresser in the early 2000s.