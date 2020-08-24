Lauryn Hill put on a 20-minute virtual performance which will be the backdrop for Louis Vuitton’s 2021 Men’s Spring/Summer Fashion Show in Shanghai.

“Ms. Lauryn Hill is, to me, forever a muse,” Louis Vuitton Men’s artistic director Virgil Abloh said about the video which was released on Saturday.

The singer is accompanied by a band, while the models are sporting items from the luxury brand while holding stuffed animals.

Lauryn is wearing a black and white checkered top with large earrings as she ran through a slew of her hits including “Guarding the Gates” from Queen + Slim, “Everything is Everything,” “Lost Ones,” “Ex-Factor,” “Black Rage,” and “Doo Wop (That Thing).”

Lauryn Hill has been on the low-key grinding despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down most live events and production.

L Boogie made headlines recently after her daughter Selah Marley claimed the singer beat her like a slave. Lauryn responded to the claims in two lengthy Facebook posts explaining her mental state while she was raising multiple children alone while working.