Lil Durk slid onto Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” with a scene-stealing verse but fans wondered why the verse from the OTF leader was a little short. Durkio has the answer, COVID-19 is the culprit.

Durk spoke with Complex about the new single and revealed that he recorded a few verses for the single but that was the only one that made it.

“Oh, when I sang on the verse, I left. I thought it was done,” Durk said. “This was around the time the studio was really tripping about COVID. But when I had left the studio, it was supposed to get mixed the next day. So that being a shorter version was on my end.”

In some cases, shorter is sweeter and on this single Durk’s impact is definitely felt.

In case you missed the video and hearing the single press play below and catch the full interview on Complex here.