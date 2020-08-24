2020 will not let up. Now we have to worry about our food being contaminated. For seafood lovers, this may not be what you want to hear. Recently, the FDA found salmonella in shrimp imported by Kader Exports, causing a recall of multiple frozen shrimp products, including those sold under the house brands Costco, BJ’s Wholesale, and Tops grocery chains.

In a company written recall notice that posted to the FDA site on Wednesday, Kader explained what may have caused the issue and how they plan to move forward. “Kader Exports did not distribute and have agreed to voluntarily destroy cooked shrimp found violative. The probable root cause for this recall is cross contamination. The company has eliminated the source of contamination and preventive steps were taken”.

This contamination will have effects across the country as restaurants and stores scramble to deal with what’s happening.

Advertisement

“Based on known consumption patterns it is believed most if not all the distributed products have been consumed, and any remaining product has been placed on hold subject to further evaluation.”

It appears that the contaminated shrimp went to distributors from February to the middle of May. We will keep an eye on this as more info is made available.