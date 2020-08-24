It’s one thing to admit when your wrong and it’s another thing when you live with that regret.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has was recently interview with Emmanuel Acho, for his Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man digital series. Acho asked Goodell among other things what he would say to Colin Kaepernick, the catalyst for the anthem, as a public expression of apology or remorse. Godell openly admits he wishes he would have listened to Kaepernick.

“Well the first thing I’d say is I wish we had listened earlier, Kap, to what you were kneeling about and what you were trying to bring attention to,” the commissioner said. “We had invited him in several times to have the conversation, to have the dialogue. I wish we had the benefit of that. We never did. We would’ve benefited from it, absolutely.”

Advertisement

Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man: The National Anthem Protest- PT. 1



NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, & I discuss Colin Kaepernick & the protests during the national anthem that polarized America. pic.twitter.com/PcL02732ys — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) August 23, 2020

The horrific murder of George Floyd while in police custody in May shed necessary light on what’s been happening in this country for a long time now. As was the case for many people, witnessing that tragedy sparked in Goodell the need to explore ways the league could do more to help, efforts that have manifested in multiple ways league-wide.

“Just what was going on in the communities. I didn’t know what was going on in the communities,” Goodell told Acho. “And when I had the chance to sit with our players, I never had the chance to sit with Kaep but I talked with Kenny Stills a lot, Eric Reid, Malcolm Jenkins, Anquan Boldin. So many other players that you know, some of them sacrificed a great deal.”

Goodell seems very remorseful about not only the social injustice going on but also the fact Kaepernick was trying to bring awareness to these acts and it cost him his job.

The NFL season is set to return on September 10, and many players plan on kneeling during the National Anthem.