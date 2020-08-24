On what would have been Kobe Bryant’s 42 birthday, the world is paying homage to the Laker legend. Nike on the other hand is doing more than just paying homage.

To mark his birthday, Nike is launching “Mamba Week” which is a complete celebration of Bryant’s life and legacy. To kick it all off the week, they got Kendrick Lamar to narrate a brand new 90-second “Be Better” ad that will certainly inspire you to make the most of your days.

The video embraces the “Mamba Mentality” of “Just be better,” with Lamar’s spoken word the foundation of a montage of clips that includes highlights from Bryant’s Hall of Fame career, shots of athletes in training and footage from recent George Floyd protests.

On August 24, now dubbed “Kobe Bryant Day” the Lakers are honoring Bryant by wearing special jerseys that commemorate the late players two numbers, 8 and 24.

Mamba Mentality is about getting better, every day, in everything we do. In his own words, Bryant described his Mamba Mentality by saying, ‘It’s to constantly try to be the best version of yourself.

Legends live forever. Mamba Mentality will continue forever.