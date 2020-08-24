Nehemiah PKA DJ Prince is the latest addition to Drake’s OVO Sound via Warner Records. His arrival to the label will be marked with the release of his debut mixtape, Free on Friday, set for release on September 9.

The 25-year-old, PG County, Maryland native, recently produced “Believe It” by PartyNextDoor and Rihanna, while previously running up millions of YouTube views. DJ Prince has earned critical acclaim and boasts support from both Drake and YG.

Ahead of the release of Free on Friday, Warner and OVO will release Nehemiah’s debut single “Celling,” which will feature Jaden Smith on September 5, 2020. The new single was written by Jaden Smith, while DJ Prince held down the production. 100% of the single’s net profits will be given to the NAACP.

Nehemiah turned heads in 2020 with his “We Up” single and will continue to show a range of talent that contains R&B, soul, and gospel influences.

You can keep up with Nehemiah’s moves on Instagram at @djprinceovo.