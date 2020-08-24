Artists from around the world will come together using Public Enemy songs, legacy and history as an inspiration to create unique and original art pieces for the first time ever at The Terrordome. Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of Public Enemy’s iconic third album Fear Of A Black Planet, the show will feature one-of-a-kind artwork from Shepherd Fairey, Vhils Faith47, Anthony Lister, Okuda, Public Enemy frontman Chuck D and many more.

The show goes from September 5 – October 3, 2020 at Blackbook Gallery (3878 S Jason St, Englewood, CO 80110). A sneak peek at original work from How & Nosm, WK Interact and CYCLE can be seen below, and limited edition original prints created by Ludo, Ekuda, Emek andFerris Plock will be available August 29 through the Black Book website, in advance of the opening. Look for a full list of participating artists and additional artwork soon.



The Terrordome art show was conceived and curated by Chuck D and Lorrie Boula who have been working closely with their partners at the Black Book Gallery, Tom Horne and Will Suitts. “Bringing visual artists and music together has always been important to me because it’s who I am,” notes Chuck D. “I was an illustrator and graphic designer long before I ever grabbed a microphone. We’ve been working hard at bringing together an amazing array of artists for the show, and look forward to people coming through to see their work.”

The gallery will be practicing COVID-19 safety precautions for those in attendance including limiting the capacity of the event. Details on tickets for the opening will be announced shortly. For additional information on the show, visit: https://blackbookgallery.com.