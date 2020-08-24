The other half of the dynamic girl group, Salt-N-Pepa revealed a letter that the late Tupac Shakur wrote her while he was incarcerated.

Salt developed a friendship with the West Coast rapper shortly before he was imprisoned because he was set to be featured in the “Whatta Man” visuals. But unfortunately, his image was tainted after facing a sexual abuse case and the record company edited him out of the video, the rap duo explained. However, he makes a brief appearance during the 3:15 marker.

Salt explained that they still kept in touch while he was behind bars. “When he went to jail — me being a Christian — I wrote him a letter about my faith to encourage him and also to let him know what kept me going in the hard times. He felt like the whole world was turning against him and he was unjustly in prison. I told him that he could turn away from negativity and turn away from sin. He could have this new relationship directly with God.”

The poem read:

“Am not much 4 pretty wordz and such cuz these dayz my pain is deep

But there is alwayz pleasure 2 be found in timez of struggle and grief

If a tree can grow through New York concrete then a thugg can change his heart If I can survive 5 deadly shotz, we can discover light within the dark I’m sure u have had timez of misery, all of us experience hurt

But only the strong in spirit survive the wicked world 4 all it’z worth”

Tupac was released later that year, but sadly he died a week later from gun shot wounds.