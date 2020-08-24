The Static Shock series is being adapted into a movie. The film was announced during the DC Fandom convention.

Filmmaker Reginald Hudlin, CEO of Milestone Media, a Black alliance of artists and writers, is in charge of the film.

“One of the things we’re really excited about, we really want to live up to the name of the company, Milestone Media,” Hudlin said. “When we spoke to Jim [Lee] about reviving the Milestone line, we said ‘Look, we all know this has been a hit comic book and hit animated series. It’s time to expand back into all those areas and then some.’ So we’re in serious conversations about, as we’re launching the comic book series, developing the ‘Static Shock’ movie. That will be a theatrical feature film.”

Static Shock follows the fictional character, Vigil Hawkings, who lives in a fictional city, Dakota City which is based on Detroit, Michigan. Much like Marvel’s Spider-Man, he has to balance his personal and superhero life.

Milestone Media includes Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek Dingle, and was created in response to the lack of diversity in comic books.

