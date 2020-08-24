The Hip Hop community has been mourning the loss of James “Soulja Slim” Tapp, but now his sister Peaches is taking to the internet to speak on another New Orleans legend that she believes had a part in Soulja Slim’s killing in November 2003.

Slim’s sister initially went off about Master P and the recently released No Limit Chronicles docuseries on BET, saying that everything the NOLA music mogul said about every other New Orleans-based artist other than himself was a lie. Peaches, while rolling a blunt, claimed that C-Murder had more respect in the streets of the Big Easy that Master P, which has a lot more to do with why Corey Miller remains in prison for a murder that many believe he did not commit.

To conclude the video, Peaches surprised the viewers by stating how Master p played a part in her brother’s death.

Advertisement

See the entire video below.