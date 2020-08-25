Akon Claims He Passed on Signing Drake Because He Sounded Like Eminem

Akon established a successful career for himself but he recently reflected on fumbling a big bag.

The Konvict Muzik head honcho revealed that he had the opportunity to sign Drake but passed because he sounded too much like Eminem.

“At the time, believe it or not, Drake sounded more like Eminem,” Akon said in the video below. “That’s every artists’ development. You can see the difference between that demo and ‘Best I Ever Had’.”

Akon explained that another Toronto artist, Kardinal Offishall, brought Drake’s early demo work to him. Afterward, his style developed and Drizzy’s team began a bidding war for his breakthrough single, “Best I Ever Had” and the critically-acclaimed, So Far Gone mixtape.

“That’s when Kardi was like ‘N***a, I told you this n***a was going to be the shit,'” he continued. “I said, ‘well, reach out.’ He said, ‘you can but the lowest bid right not is a million.'”

This isn’t the first time Akon revealed that he passed on Drake, but this is his first time explaining why he did.

Although he overlooked The Boy, the St. Louis artist helped launch the careers of T-Pain and Lady Gaga.