Big Sean announced that the second installment of the Detroit series is completed.

A fan tweeted that they “can’t wait to hear the Nipsey track” to which Sean Don responded, “How bout I drop it tonight?!!! The world needs to hear n feel Nipsey presence.”

As promised, he released the track, “Deep Reverence” which will be featured on the Detroit rapper’s fifth studio album.

Big Sean announced the I Decided follow-up will be released on September 4th and unveiled the official artwork. Hit-Boy unveiled the tracklist during a Verzuz battle with Boi-1da.

“Detroit, to me, is home but I feel like it’s more than just a city, you know?” Sean previously said of the collection. “It’s, for real, a mentality.”

Check out Sean and Nip’s collaboration below: