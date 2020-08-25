Big Sean opens up about a tragic loss in his candid new single.

On Monday the D-Town rapper took to social media for a number of announcements. The “Bounce Back” rapper announced the release date for his long-awaited album, Detroit 2. The upcoming project serves as a sequel to his 2012 mixtape of the same name. The I Decided follow-up is set to drop on Friday, September 4th.

Shortly before midnight, Sean revealed the first single from Detroit 2 entitled “Deep Reverence,” featuring the late great Nipsey Hussle. In recent years, Sean has been a strong advocate of Black mental health. On his latest, he opens up about a tragic loss he suffered from his girlfriend Jhene Aiko.

Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking

Prolly why this shit get crazy and we lost a baby Big Sean on “Deep Reverence”

Although the Detroit rapper did not name drop, one can infer who he was referring to. Sean and Jhene Aiko have publicly expressed their love for each other over the years since their 2016 collaborative album, Twenty88. Prior to the album, they worked together on a number of tracks including “I’m Gonna Be,” “Beware,” and “I Know.”

Big Sean speaks to his copes with anxiety including suicidal thoughts on the track as well. The Grammy-nominated rapper’s candid nature on “Deep Reverence” can serve as a preview to what fans can expect from his upcoming project.

