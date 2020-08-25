Leave Chris Brown out of it.

Breezy took to his Instagram on Monday to send a message to those who have included him in Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez’s shooting drama.

Last month, Lanez was arrested for gun possession while with Megan, his bodyguard, and one of her friends. It was later confirmed that Megan Thee Stallion was shot in the foot and needed surgery. Meg took to Instagram last week to give more insight into what occurred that night. She later confirmed that Tory was the one who pulled the trigger.

Advertisement

Due to ancient but unforgettable history, many took to Twitter to include Chris Brown in this situation, although it had nothing to do with him. He fire backed on his IG story with a passionate response.

“LEAVE MY FU**ING NAME OUT OF SOMEONE ELSES SITUATION, said the “Go Crazy” crooner. “YALL NOT FINNA INVOLVE ME IN THIS F**K ASS SH**! Pu**y BI**H, YALL MAKE ME SICK WIT THIS LAME SH*T.. SUCK MY D**K OR SIT ON IT…

Tory Lanez has yet to speak on the situation since its occurrence. On the other hand, the “Savage” rapper has been extremely vocal after being victimized by the traumatic incident. At the end of the day, keep Chris Brown’s name out of your mouth in regards to things that do not involve him, respectfully.

Can we just leave Chris Brown outta this and focus on the mf Tory instead pic.twitter.com/bk5AzD6Vqj — N.G (@iamGermaine_) August 21, 2020

So Chris Brown is mad b/c he got inserted into Tory Lanez drama…….. so you want us to forget that you jumped on Rihanna — FA$HION DJ 🎀 (@TheFashionDJ_) August 24, 2020

Chris isn’t getting a pass. The point is CAN WE GET THE SAME level of DRAGGING. Y’all wanna debate but ain’t reading. — Amber RHOse ♌️ 👑 (@zithepilot) August 21, 2020

Tory deserve to get DRAGGED a million times more than y’all treated Chris Brown. — Amber RHOse ♌️ 👑 (@zithepilot) August 21, 2020