Variety reports that a live-action version of Cartoon Network’s beloved series Powerpuff Girls is in development at CW.

This series will feature our favorite crime-fighting trio in their 20-somethings and they’re feeling regretful for wasting their childhood on catching bad guys. But they may have to reunite once more like the city of Townsville needs them the most.

Warner Bros. will produce the series and Heather Regnier and Diablo Cody. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden will executive produce.

The original Powerpuff Girls was created by Craig McCracken and Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup were created with sugar, spice, everything nice and a special ingredient that got thrown into the concoction: Chemical X.

The show ran from 1998 to 2005, and The Powerpuff Girls Movie was released in 2002. The successful series was rebooted in 2016 and now we have to sit back and wait for the live-action series.