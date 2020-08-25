Variety reports that Garcelle Beauvais has been added to The Real.

The actress joins the talk show after Tamera Mowry announced her departure following six seasons, and Amanda Seales left for creative differences earlier.

Therefore, the upcoming seventh season will star Beauvais, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Adrienne Houghton, and kicks off on September 21st.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,’” Beauvais said. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’”

Garcelle Beauvais is best known for her portrayal of Fancy on The Jamie Foxx Show but she has been securing the bag.

She became the first Black cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Garcelle is also set to reprise her role in the Coming to America sequel.