Unarmed Black man Jacob Blake was shot multiple times in the back on Sunday morning. His father now tells the Chicago Sun-Times that he is paralyzed from the waist down.

Blake’s father stated he was preparing for the eighth birthday celebration of one of his sons only to be shot in front of his boys.

“What justified all those shots?” the elder Blake said. “What justified doing that in front of my grandsons? What are we doing?”

The 29-year-old was shot eight times and the doctors don’t know if the paralyzation is permanent. His father is now on the way from North Carolina to be by his son’s side.

Kenosha saw its second night of protests following the shooting leading to burning cars and buildings. CNN reports two city trucks were among the cars that were burned. Law enforcement used flashbangs, tear gas, and rubber bullets on protestors.

“Thank God he’s alive,” Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, said to CNN. “We’re just praying for a great recovery, that he may have a great quality of life and that his father, my brother, can enjoy him.”

The family of Jacob Blake has retained civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump.

“We all watched the horrific video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back several times by Kenosha police,” Crump opened in a statement. “Even worse, his three songs witnessed their father collapse after being riddled with bullets. Their irresponsible, reckless, and inhumane actions nearly cost the life of a man who was simply trying to do the right thing by intervening in a domestic incident. It’s a miracle he’s still alive.”

You can see Crump’s full statement below.