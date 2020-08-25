Kanye West was supposed to drop another gospel album a couple of months back but shifted his attention to his presidency and now we know, also Big Sean’s album. Hit-Boy gave the update that Detroit 2 is executive produced by the trio of himself, Big Sean, and the presidential candidate.

“I watched bro @bigsean lock in for hours til every bar hit how he wanted it to,” Hit-Boy wrote on Twitter. “His vision was clear from the jump this is some of his most elevated work on every level. Proud is an understatement!! DETROIT 2 9/4 executive produced by me Big Sean and Kanye west.”

This is the first known rap album set to release with West’s input since he transitioned into a Christian space. Hit-Boy is coming over just removed from dropping King’s Disease with Nas.

Can this trio make Detroit 2 as good as the hype has it set for? Check out the reveal below.