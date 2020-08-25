Nas Says His Doja Cat Name Drop on ‘Ultra-Black” is Not a Diss

Nas grabbed the ears of Hip-Hop when he dropped “Ultra Black” form the then-forthcoming King’s Disease album. Fans would also hear a diss toward Doja Cat, believing Nas saw the chatter online about her involvement in racist chatrooms.

We goin’ ultra black, unapologetically black

The opposite of Doja Cat, Michael Blackson black Nas on “Ultra Black”

Speaking with Power 106 in Los Angeles, Nas revealed that it wasn’t a diss, just a play on words.

“I just was really saying a rhyme that rhymed with ‘Ultra Black’,” Nas said. “I rhymed that word with ‘ultra black,’ I didn’t even think of it. It’s all love, it’s all love, you know what I’m sayin’? It was like ‘Michael Blackson black.'”

Doja Cat felt a way by the bar stating “I’m so offended and upset by this song,” before diverting to a song by the Wiggles. She would announce last week that she will release a song called “N.A.S.” this week but it has yet to hit online. Hopefully, she treads carefully with her shady past.

You can see the full nas and power 106 interview below.