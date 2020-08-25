Two of Pop Smoke’s alleged killers, Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers, attended a pretrial hearing for their case on Monday, and instead of entering their pleas, attorneys questioned if Rodgers’ case should be moved to juvenile because of his age. But one of the most notable parts of the pretrial is that O.J. Simpson’s prosecutor, Christopher Darden, is representing Walker.

Darden sent another attorney in his place to Monday’s hearing. But it comes as little to no surprise to Hip Hop fans that he attached himself to a high-profile case.

Darden was previously criticized for briefly representing Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder. He pulled out of the case after claiming to have received death threats against him and his family.

Christopher Darden didn’t publicly comment on this case, but Pop Smoke’s fan base is probably too young to even know who the attorney is.

In July, five men were arrested in connection to the Brooklyn rapper’s murder. Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers were arrested and charged, but Jaquan Murphy was only held on suspicion and has yet to be charged. It’s unclear if Murphy will be charged at all. The other two suspects were unidentified because they’re both underaged minors, 15 and 17.