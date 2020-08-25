This morning, Ebro Darden discussed HBO’s Yusuf Hawkins: Storm Over Brooklyn, as well as one of Hot 97’s former employees, Paddy Duke, and his involvement in the tragic killing of 16-year-old Yusuf Hawkins in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn in 1989 as shown in the documentary.

As reported yesterday, a statement was released over the weekend announcing that Paddy Duke, whose real name is Pasquale Raucci, was “no longer employed by Hot 97,” due to the unveiling by the Victorious DeCosta-produced and Meta Ali-directed doc of Duke’s involvement in the murder.

