6LACK is returning to the stage this Friday, August 28 for an exclusive live stream performance on YouTube. The LVRN and Interscope artist’s show will start at 7:30 ET and will be flanked by the Atlanta skyline for performances from his 6PC HOT EP and more.



The performance from the multi-platinum artist will be in front of a massive billboard from a rooftop helipad. Adding to the scene will be black and white photography that will pay homage to Atlanta and the people of the city. The billboard scene will project imagery from protests for racial justice.



“When YouTube came to us with the idea for a ‘Live from the Ledge’ performance in my home city with a creative integrating social justice, me and my team at LVRN was excited to collaborate with them on a performance like this that has never been done before,” explains 6LACK.



The performance will be available on 6LACK’s Youtube channel for 72 hours after the stream.



You can see the trailer below.