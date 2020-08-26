Milwaukee Bucks point guard George Hill believes playing right now in the Orlando bubble is a mistake.

Hill spoke Monday about the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin on Sunday that has sparked new protests. Hill said that there was little that the Bucks could do right now due to their presence in the bubble. He added that in his opinion, players shouldn’t even have gone into the bubble in the first place.

“We can’t do anything. First all, we shouldn’t have came to this damn place to be honest,” George said in the media availability, after the win vs. Orlando.

“We’re down here playing in the bubble to do these things for social justice and all that, and to see it all still going on and we’re just playing the games like it’s nothing, it’s just a really messed up situation right now.”

George Hill: "Coming here just took all the focal points off what the issues are. But we're here. It is what it is. We can't do anything from right here. But definitely when it's all settled, some things need to be done." — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) August 24, 2020

Hill is not alone in his opinion. Several players voiced concerns about playing amid protests over the death of George Floyd. That march was lead by Nets all-star Kyrie Irving and it was met with push back.

It must be tough for the players in the bubble and know another unnecessary injustice accord so soon.