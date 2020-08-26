The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 154 to 111 but basketball was the least talked about the subject last night. All eyes in the NBA bubble are on Kenosha, WI.



LeBron James has spoken, George Hill has made his voice heard, but the raw emotion of Clippers coach Doc Rivers has garnered mass attention on Wednesday morning.



“All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear,” Rivers said. “We’re the ones getting killed. We’re the ones getting shot. We’re the ones that we’re denied to live in certain communities. We’ve been hung. We’ve been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear.”



Rivers would fight back tears as he would continue to detail the issues in America.



“It’s amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back,” Rivers said. “It’s really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I’m so often reminded of my color. It’s just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better.



“It’s funny. We protest. They send riot guards. They send people in riot outfits. They go up to Michigan with guns. They’re spitting on cops. Nothing happens.”



You can hear Doc’s complete statements below.

“We keep loving this country and this country doesn’t love us back.”



Doc Rivers got emotional while talking about Jacob Blake being shot by police and social injustice. pic.twitter.com/qQI2Ld2DGI — ESPN (@espn) August 26, 2020