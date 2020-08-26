Idris Elba will be mentoring and disciplining seven troubled youths via an experimental boxing school.

The students will live and train together for six intense months in London and partake in different battles for a major showcase finale. The recruits will be trained by former boxers and have the opportunity to make positive changes in their lives if they’re willing.

Elba, who went through similar training for Discovery’s Idris Elba: Fighter, “I see history constantly repeating itself and can empathize with these kids. I believe there is a better way to teach people that you don’t need knives to protect yourself. It’s a proven fact that in urban areas where fight schools open, violent crime drops dramatically – which is why I wanted to do this project, in hope that we can change people’s lives. I want this project to be an ongoing presence that will continue to provide support and education for the community for years to come.”

Idris Elba’s Fight School will be produced by Workerbee and the actor’s production company Green Door Pictures.