According to several confirmed reports, Adam Adbul-Jabbar, the son of famed NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, has been charged with three felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one felony count of carrying a dirk or dagger, and three enhancements of inflicting great bodily injury over his alleged role in the stabbing of his neighbor in Orange County, CA back in June.

Adam, 28, is looking at eight months in prison if he is convicted on all counts.

“A dispute between neighbors should never escalate to violence, much less the ruthless nature of this attack,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “Violence of any kind will not be tolerated in Orange County and those who choose to inflict violence on others will be prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office to the fullest extent of the law.”

Advertisement