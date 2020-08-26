The potential #1 overall pick in this year’s NBA draft is reportedly signing a shoe deal with Puma. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, LaMelo Ball is finalizing the deal with Puma, his first major deal since joining Roc Nation sports agency.

When the Ball family was first introduced to the league, they were running with the family-owned Big Baller Brand shoe line, but the business withered after a conflict with a family friend and business partner hurt the company.

Ball will join NBA athletes like Knicks forward RJ Barrett, Lakers Forward Kyle Kuzma, and Suns Center Deandre Ayton.

Projected top NBA pick LaMelo Ball is finalizing an endorsement deal with Puma, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 26, 2020

The 19-year-old hooper is a definite lottery pick in the upcoming draft and has been a heavily scouted athlete since he was 16 years old going viral for dropping 90 points in a game and pulling 3’s from half-court.

Since leaving Chino Hills and opting out of his UCLA full scholarship, Ball recently played overseas in Australia for the Illawarra Hawks averaging 17 points per game, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists.