Starting next month, McDonald’s lovers in the United States will be able to order spicy chicken nuggets.

This marks the first time the food chain debuted a new McNuggets flavor since 1983. The nuggets are “breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers,” as per the press release.

There will even be a new sauce added to the menu called Mighty Hot Sauce, which consists of ” a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis.”

This could be McD’s next move in the “fast food chicken wars.” Popeyes kicked it off last year challenging Chic-Fil-A’s beloved chicken sandwich.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

The Spicy McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce will be available in participating McDonald’s for a limited time on September 16th. In addition to a new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry.