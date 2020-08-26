The last month for Megan Thee Stallion has not been easy. After falling victim to gunshot wounds at the hands of Tory Lanez, she has had to cope with the situation in front of the world. From social media jokes to being accused of lying, Meg has every right to clap back at those on the left side of domestic violence. While many have voiced their support for the “Savage” rapper, some continue to voice an idiotic opinion.

This occurred yesterday when Atlanta rapper Cash Talk decided to give his unwanted two cents on the issue.

“Megan 6 feet, Tory 5’2”, said the ATL rapper. “We don’t know what the hell happen in that car. Y’all know females be tripping and shit!!! All these cap ass rappers picking a side like little B**ches and sh**.”

Advertisement

Cash Talk’s unwanted opinion was posted by DJ Akademiks.

Wake Flocka stepped into the comments to post two “100” emojis. It seemed as if he was approving Cash Talk’s opinion. The Shaderoom later posted Waka’s comment. When Megan Thee Stallion caught wind of this, she took the comments as well.

“He didn’t make it past the 9th grade I expect nothing less coming out of his mouth.”

Wake later clarified that he was commenting the support of his clothing line, Dro Life and not Cash Talk’s statement. TSR later confirmed that Flocka is the Chief Marketing Officer of the clothing brand.

This led to Flocka’s wife, Tammy Rivera to chime in. While she came to her husband’s defense, she urged him to pay attention when commenting to avoid such occurrences in the future.

Megan clarified that she wasn’t talking about Waka.