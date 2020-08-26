SOURCE SPORTS: Bengals’ Mackensie Alexander Arrest for Battering the Last Man Who Saw His Missing Father

Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander, who left training camp to help search for his missing father, has now been arrested after a confrontation with the man who was last with Alexander’s father.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero has confirmed Alexander is in police custody.

Mackensie Alexander remains in custody and no arrest report has been released. My understanding is he allegedly confronted the man who left behind his father, Jean Odney Alexandre, on a berry-picking trip. Background on a sad and troubling story: https://t.co/cvEiTaptJe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 26, 2020

Pelissero reported on Tuesday that Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexander, went on a berry-picking trip with another man. The 65-year-old apparently went for a trip on the prairie and was left behind. Alexander’s arrest allegedly stemmed from him confronting the man who left his father behind.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search for Alexander’s father. The search has involved sheriff’s deputies, officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission, search dogs and helicopters. He has been missing since Monday night.

Alexander is 5-foot-7, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was reported to be wearing a white shirt, black jeans with a stripe on the sides and blue Nike tennis shoes with a white line on the sole.

Alexander is currently competing for the Bengals’ starting cornerback job. Alexander has only allowed two touchdown passes when opposing quarterbacks have targeted him over the past two seasons.

While football is important to Alexander, finding his father is his immediate concern right now.