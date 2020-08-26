Arizona Cardinals has made Budda Baker the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

The Cardinals have signed Baker to a four-year, $59 million contract extension. The $14.75 million average annual salary makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history. Baker’s agent confirmed to ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the deal is done.

Baker has quickly become one of the best strong safeties in football. His 104 solo tackles last season were more than any other player in the NFL. He ranked fourth in the NFL with 147 tackles, adding seven tackles for loss and six passes defended. Considering he hasn’t picked off a receiver yet in his career, Baker has quickly become this generation’s, Ed Reed.

Baker’s deal has surely captured the attention of new Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Adams has spent years lobbying for a market-setting contract.

Baker got himself a nice raise considering he was only making 7 million on his rookie deal.