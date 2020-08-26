The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to finish off the Orlando Magic in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Before they took the court for Game 5, their reigning MVP Giannis Antetokoumpo was named the 2020 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.



Yahoo Sports provided the updates revealing Giannis edged out Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz.

Yahoo Sources: Reporting with @VinceGoodwill, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo to win Defensive Player of the Year award for the 2019-20 season. https://t.co/7At8k5uvU8 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 25, 2020

Antetokounmpo is also the favorite to win this year’s MVP while the other main candidate is LeBron James. Giannis has led the bucks to the best record in the NBA at 56-17 while averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.



Giannis is now the fifth player in NBA history to win both awards, joining Michael Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson, and Kevin Garnett.

Giannis is just the 5th player to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year in his career. — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 26, 2020