The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic in wake of the Jacob Scott shooting.
The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET, yet the Bucks remained in the locker room with the start approaching.
The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks’ half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.
Just on Monday, Bucks point guard George Hill expressed how he felt “we shouldn’t even be in this freaken bubble” during all the civil unrest going on in this country.
Following the decision of the Bucks, the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers have all decided to boycott their Game 5 match-ups. LeBron James spoke out online following the announcement upset to how the Kenosha situation has unfolded.
The NBA has released an official statement.
We will provide updates as they are available.