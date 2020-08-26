The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their first-round playoff matchup with the Orlando Magic in wake of the Jacob Scott shooting.

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott Game 5, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

The game was originally scheduled to tip-off at 4 p.m. ET, yet the Bucks remained in the locker room with the start approaching.

The Magic were seen taking shots pregame, while the Bucks’ half of the court was empty. The Magic left the court with 3:56 left until the scheduled tip.

Advertisement

Just on Monday, Bucks point guard George Hill expressed how he felt “we shouldn’t even be in this freaken bubble” during all the civil unrest going on in this country.

Following the decision of the Bucks, the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers have all decided to boycott their Game 5 match-ups. LeBron James spoke out online following the announcement upset to how the Kenosha situation has unfolded.

FUCK THIS MAN!!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 26, 2020

The NBA has released an official statement.

Breaking: The NBA has announced all three games scheduled to be played today have been postponed. pic.twitter.com/lzLM7S9okR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 26, 2020

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

We will provide updates as they are available.