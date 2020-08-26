T.I. is set to star in a drama series about former NYPD detective, Derrick Parker, and 50 Cent is executive producing the series.

The show is currently called Twenty Four Seven and is based on the book, Notorious C.O.P.: The Inside Story of the Tupac, Biggie, and Jam Master Jay Investigations from NYPD’s First ‘Hip-Hop Cop, by Parker and Matt Diehl.

As per his bio, Parker was working for the Bronx Narcotics Division, Brooklyn North Homicide Squad, Cold Case Squad, Homicide Squad, and the Intel Unit, before being assigned to investigate the murders of Tupac Shakur and the Notorious B.I.G.

T.I. has flexed his acting chops in the past. He starred in Marvel’s, Ant-Man as well as its sequel, Takers, and Dolemite Is My Name, but he’s best known for his role in ATL. Tip has also made small-screen appearances on his own reality television shows and shows like Genius, The Breaks, and House of Lies.