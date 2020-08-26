A third night of protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI was the scene of a shooting that left two people dead and a third injured.



Officers were called to the scene of gunshot victims near 11:45 p.m. The third victim was transported to the hospital with “serious, but non-life threatening injuries.”



The investigation is currently underway and no names have been released. The New York Times reports the shooting occurred after a class of demonstrators and a group of men with weapons aiming to protect their businesses.



On Tuesday, protests led to Wisconsin’s governor issuing a state of emergency after numerous builds and cars were set on fire.



Yesterday morning, Blake’s father announced his son is currently paralyzed from the waist down following being shot eight times and officers were unsure if the damage was permanent.



This story will be updated.