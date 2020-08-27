Foot Locker has announced the grand opening of its first West Coast community-based Power store. The new 12,800 square foot store is located in Compton, California.

The Compton based store will be an elevated retail experience, including full-family shopping with exclusive product, custom store artwork by local artists, a curbside pickup window, and an activation space that will host ongoing community events for the sneaker-obsessed.

Compton Mens Overview

“As part of our commitment to bring the best localized expression of Foot Locker to consumers, we are excited to expand our Power Store model to the West Coast with a new location in Compton,” said Bryon Milburn, SVP and GM of Foot Locker U.S. “Compton is a passionate market for sneaker culture, and we look forward to creating immersive brand connections from the local store staff, to the in-store experiences and products we offer.”

Advertisement

As a part of the launch Foot Locker has partnered with the City of Compton to recruit talent within a five-mile radius of the store for hires. Foot Locker also teamed two local artists, Mel Depaz and AngelOnce, to design custom artwork for the interior and exterior of the store, as well as hosting neighborhood clean-ups and maintaining a community garden.

Compton Activation Overview

Inside the store will be footwear, apparel, and accessories from Nike, Jordan, Converse, adidas, Puma, along with a roster of curated local brands including Viva La Bonita, Ugly Primo, Mel Depaz, and K.Swiss x Mike Reesé.

In celebration of the grand opening, Foot Locker will host COVID-19 safe events, activations, and givebacks.

Thursday, Aug. 27

12 – 3 p.m.: Home Grown Celebration – Celebration of new, local brands in the Power Store: Viva La Bonita, Ugly Primo, Mel Depaz and K.Swiss x Mike Reesé.

Friday, Aug. 28

11 a.m.: Good Will Day – To receive a “golden ticket” (while supplies last) for access to upcoming releases, consumers can either signup for a local community cleanup or donate at least $1 at checkout to the Compton Advocates Coalition.

Saturday, Aug. 29

3 – 6 p.m.: Nike Appreciation Day – Drew League Donation Ceremony and Foot Locker x Nike branded giveaways.

Sunday, Aug. 30