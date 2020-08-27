One of the most outspoken sports shows in history, Inside the NBA, kept up its reputation as Kenny “The Jet” Smith joined the boycott started by NBA players as he left the set during Wednesdays show. The boycott is in protest to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, WI.



“I think the biggest thing now, as a Black man, as a former player, I think it’s best for me to support the players and not be here tonight,” Smith said in solidarity with the players.



Earlier in the evening the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their Game 5 NBA Playoff match-up with the Orlando Magic. The Magic would follow suit and so would the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers who were scheduled to play later in the evening.



You can see the moment “The Jet” left below.