According to a recent report released by Buzzfeed, Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17 year old suspect who allegedly shot and killed two people while wounded two others in the Kenosha Riots following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, was photographed seated in the front row of a Trump rally in Iowa back in January.

Buzzfeed called Rittenhouse “law-enforcement obsessed” teenager who was a former member of the Lindenhurst, Grayslake, Hainesville Police Department’s Public Safety Cadet Program and social media full of images with Rittenhouse posing with weapons.

The teenager is scheduled to appear at Lake County Circuit Court on Wednesday and will appear in court again on Friday (August 28) for an extradition hearing from Illinois.

