NLE Choppa flexes with new pieces from King Ice.

The LA based jewelry and lifestyle brand, comes through with its latest drop. In their newest capsule, they tap in with rising rap protege, NLE Choppa. The Memphis rapper gained notoriety after the release of his Billboard Hot 100 debut, “Shotta Flow.”

The track’s music video amassed 10 million views in one month upon its release, leading it to peak at 36 on the Hot 100 charts. Earlier this month, he release his debut album, Top Shotta, which debuted at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 albums char.

Now he is expanding his brand as an artist. King Ice worked closely with Choppa to develop the new collection. Many of the design elements originating from the rapper himself.

King Ice’s latest capsule features five pendants and one bracelet, incorporating themes and symbols inspiring by NLE Choppa and his company, No Love Entertainment. Pricing will vary. From 3D design 14K gold coating, with handset stones at $100, to custom 14K gold, handset diamond pieces at $5500-15,000, the selection is diverse enough to fit anyone’s taste.

Check out the King Ice site for the latest capsule.