Escobar Season has return.

Legendary Queensbridge rapper, Nas dropped his 13th studio album, King’s Disease on Friday, August 21. The Hit-Boy executive produced album features Big Sean, Anderson Paak, ASAP Ferg, Charlie Wilson, Lil Durk and more. The “One Mic” rapper stopped by The Breakfast Club Morning Show earlier this week to discuss the new album, working with Hit-Boy and more.

Nas’ legendary status cements itself in Hip-Hop history due to not only his ability, but longevity as well. Prior to the tragic death of Notorious B.I.G., Escobar linked up with the Brooklyn legend for a studio session. While they were there, BIG offered Nas some of Brooklyn’s finest Cannibas. Although the “Hate Me Now” rapper was a renowned indulger of marijuana, it may have been a little too much at the time.

Advertisement

“I got too high. I was in the studio and Big was rolling up some of that chocolate from Brooklyn and he didn’t warn me,” says Nas. “It was just—I was zonked out, yo. There’s pictures of that session out there. I was gon’ remix some stuff for Ready to Die.”

He goes on to say that he could’ve been featured on “Gimme The Loot,” but weed and him living in Long Island had other plans. Although Nas is known for some of Hip-Hop’s most classic records, a Biggie collaboration would have certainly added to that legacy.

Peep the full interview with The Breakfast Club below.