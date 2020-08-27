With his new album King’s Disease available on your phones, Nas is providing an alternative sound by linking with TIDAL for “No Rap In My Playlist.” The playlist is a nod to the album’s opening single, “King’s Disease.”
The new playlist, described as “Some old school vibes to vibe to,” brings in legends like Prince, Michael Jackson, Chaka Khan, Barry White, and more.
TIDAL members can listen to the playlist here.
Nas Teams with TIDAL for ‘No Rap In My Playlist’
