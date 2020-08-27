Twitter can usually be used as a diary for some of your favorite celebrities, as social media is the best way to keep up with your celebrity favorites considering the current pandemic.

NBA Young Boy left most of his fans concerned following some interesting tweets the Louisiana rapper has recently made from his Twitter account. “I never really been the type to record myself having sex my baby mama f*cked my brother before too it’s ok,” stated one of the tweets. We aren’t clear who the rapper is referring to, considering the fact that he has four baby mothers.

The odd tweets didn’t stop there. Just hours after the first jaw-dropping tweet Young Boy also tweeted, “Just thought I let you know I still been suffering I ain’t been getting no better.” Fans quickly began to send the 20-year-old rapper positive messages in efforts to lift his spirits.

This all comes a week after fans accused the “All In” rapper of stealing his black and white photo, album cover idea from Roddy Ricch’s “Please Excuse Me For Being anti Social.”

We hope Young Boy feels better!